Martin Currie Ltd. Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $35,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.58. 14,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,807. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.73 and a 200 day moving average of $260.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.