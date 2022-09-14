Martin Currie Ltd. Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $35,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.5 %
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Read More
