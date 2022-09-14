Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $21,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 2,338,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,370. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

