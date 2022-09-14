Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.10

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 2064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Matthews International Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $746.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Matthews International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,092,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
