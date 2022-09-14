Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.10

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 2064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $746.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Matthews International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,092,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.