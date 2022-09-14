Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $97,447.73

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $97,447.73 and $69.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00138007 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00267340 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00051374 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005348 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

