Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Purchases 62,516 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medpace stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 559,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,349. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
