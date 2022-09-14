Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Purchases 62,516 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Trading Down 2.2 %

Medpace stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 559,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,349. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.