Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,478. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $132.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.