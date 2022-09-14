Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.63

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Metallurgical Co. of China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Metallurgical Co. of China’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

