Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Methanex by 27.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.