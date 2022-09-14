MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

