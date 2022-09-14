Michael W. Triplett Sells 8,260 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cigna Stock Down 1.0 %

Cigna stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,312. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

