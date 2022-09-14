Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,294 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. 87,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,530,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

