Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after buying an additional 552,618 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,763,000 after purchasing an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,867. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

