Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. 9,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

