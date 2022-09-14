Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.4% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 223,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

