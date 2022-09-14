Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $194.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,713. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

