Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 363,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,017,559. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

