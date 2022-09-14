Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

HON traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $182.03. The company had a trading volume of 69,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,918. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.70. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

