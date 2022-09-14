Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 1.3% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.35. 30,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,693. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.