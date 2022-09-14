Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. 6,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,617. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

