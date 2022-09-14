MileVerse Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $3.93 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MileVerse has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 247.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.01715251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00834497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021066 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse launched on June 24th, 2021. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse.

MileVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).MVC is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet. MVC tokens can be exchanged using addresses individually held on the Ethereum Mainnet platform. They can be exchanged for MVC tokens as MVP of the MileVerse project. In addition, MVC tokens can be converted into cash after listing on the exchange in the future. After listing, MileVerse provides a Smart Wallet function to exchange between individuals for users to exchange conveniently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

