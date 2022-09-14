Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Short Interest Update

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 16,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 775,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,911 shares of company stock valued at $111,862 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNMD stock traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 8.05. 11,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,855. The company has a market cap of $229.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is 12.58. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 7.86 and a 1 year high of 44.10.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.75 by 0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.