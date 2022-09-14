Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 107,037 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,037 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of CrowdStrike worth $109,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

