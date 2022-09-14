Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 30,639 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $73,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 287.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 357,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,786,000 after purchasing an additional 95,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.21.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $383.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $386.27 and a 12-month high of $801.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

