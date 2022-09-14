Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Microchip Technology worth $71,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. 166,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,962. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

