Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $68.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,063 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $68,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $693,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 130,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.52. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.