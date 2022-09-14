Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,689 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Alcoa worth $93,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

AA stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. 525,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,938. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.31. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

