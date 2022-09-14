Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $107,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after buying an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.39. 127,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

