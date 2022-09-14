Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

