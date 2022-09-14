MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Richard Correia Sells 135,828 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $196,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,378,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,043.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MoneyLion Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:ML traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 789,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,420. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 33.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
