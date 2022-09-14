Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 2.5% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 464.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 62.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $6.46 on Wednesday, hitting $428.79. 8,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,270. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.17 and a 200-day moving average of $439.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

