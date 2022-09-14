Moonshot Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $172,615.72 and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

