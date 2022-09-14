Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.
Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $927.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
