Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 19.1 %

About Motorsport Games

MSGM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,031. The company has a market cap of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -1.58. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Articles

