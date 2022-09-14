M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.64.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.41. 33,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,337. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.



