National Bank Financial Weighs in on Empire’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.89 billion.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

