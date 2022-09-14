National Bankshares Raises Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$27.50

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.05% from the company’s current price.

KEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

TSE KEC traded up C$0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$693.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.84.

In other news, Director John Kendall Whelen bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,492.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,088.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

