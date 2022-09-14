Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,857. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

