Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up 1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 40.29. 1,051,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,662,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is 35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,864,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $7,957,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $22,965,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $12,996,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.