Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $665.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,230 shares of company stock valued at $483,266 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

