Neo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.61 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Neo has a total market cap of $625.38 million and $39.61 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.87 or 0.00044256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Neo
Neo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
