Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

