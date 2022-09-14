Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.
Nestlé Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
