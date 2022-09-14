Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.7% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

