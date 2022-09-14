Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 338,121 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $365,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

