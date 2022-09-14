Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $331.36 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,066,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,018 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exponent worth $331,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

