Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,345 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Progressive worth $412,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 22,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.