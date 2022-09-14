Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 113,630 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113,630 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $529,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,860.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 187,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.