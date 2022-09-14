Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 83,702 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,612,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,702 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $754,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

