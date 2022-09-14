Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 85,696 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85,696 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Visa worth $630,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 47,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Visa by 462.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Visa by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.64. The company has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

