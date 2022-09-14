Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 98,497 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,497 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.51% of Manhattan Associates worth $395,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

