Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in August

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS NURPF remained flat at 4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 3.38. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of 1.27 and a twelve month high of 4.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

